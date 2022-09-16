EUR/USD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
The pair is correcting inside the Triangle pattern, going under the Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.0005, followed by falling to 0.9850. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the Triangle. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0105, which will entail further growth to 1.0205. The growth can be additionally confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9920.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
The instrument is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator, going under the Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1675, followed by falling to 1630. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1700, which will entail further growth to 1735.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The pair is going above the Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 142.80, followed by growth to 147.45. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 140.75, which will entail further falling to 139.85. The growth can additionally be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 145.65.
