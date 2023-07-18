Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.1230 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1345. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.1165, which will mean a further decline to 1.0975.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has secured above the upper boundary of the descending corrective channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1955 is expected, followed by a rise to 1980. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1930, which will mean a further decline to 1895.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is rebounding from the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3225 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3040. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3305, which will mean further growth to 1.3405. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing below 1.3175.