EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the the support area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, implying this an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1.0780, followed by growth to 1.1030. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0635, which will entail further falling to 1.0545.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1905, followed by growth ti 1985. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1860, which will indicate further falling to 1825.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair is correcting in a descending channel. The pair is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 1.3505, followed by falling to 1.3245. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The decline can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3535, which will indicate further growth to 1.3625. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.3225.