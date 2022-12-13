EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the signal lines of the Cloud. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0550 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0725. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0385, which will mean further falling to 1.0295. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.0615.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting after a bounce off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1780 is expected, followed by growth to 1840. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1760, which will mean further falling to 1710.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3595 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3845. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3475, which will mean further falling to 1.3385.