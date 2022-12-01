EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0360 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0765. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0245, which will mean further falling to 1.0155. The growth can be supported by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle pattern and securing above 1.0555.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is getting ready to break through the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1755 is expected, followed by growth to 1855. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descening channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1725, which will mean further falling to 1675.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair is correcting in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3375 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3750. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3315, which will mean further falling to 1.3220.