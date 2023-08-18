Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0930 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0725. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.1015, which will mean further growth to 1.1105.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting within a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1895 is expected, followed by a decline to 1870. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1905, which will mean further growth to 1935.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.5945 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5745. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6055, which will mean further growth to 0.6145.