EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is testing Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1.0205 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0505. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0085. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9995.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAU/USD is still testing the channel’s upside border. The instrument is currently moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1715.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1790.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1695.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1625.00. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the cloud’s upside and fix above 1740.00.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 0.6235 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6415. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the “Triangle” pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6145. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6055. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 0.6305.