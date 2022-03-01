EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1203; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1230 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0995. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1415. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1505. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 1.1125.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAU/USD is trading at 1907.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1895.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1995.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1845.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1805.00.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3419; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3455 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3175. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3565. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3655.