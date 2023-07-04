EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is testing the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0915 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0715. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0915, which will mean further growth to 1.1045.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has secured above the lower border of the Cloud. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the lower border of the indicator at 1920 is expected, followed by a rise to 1960. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 1900, which will mean a further decline to 1870. Meanwhile, the increase can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel with the price securing above 1945.
Brent
Brent is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 74.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 78.45. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 72.05, which will mean a further decline to 67.05. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the Triangle pattern with the price securing above 77.45.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
