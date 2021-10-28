EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1600; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1620 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1495. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1665. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1755. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.1535.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAUUSD is trading at 1801.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1790.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1845.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1765.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1735.00. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the upside border of the Triangle pattern and fix above 1810.00.
Brent
Brent is trading at 83.54; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 83.85 and then resume moving downwards to reach 77.55. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 86.35. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 88.55.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1600 ahead of ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD trades cautiously around 1.1600 amid a cautious market mood and firmer US dollar. US Treasury yields rebound from weekly lows amid global tightening spree. ECB policy decision, US GDP hold the key.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 amid Brexit woes, ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, despite the uptick in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. France threatens to block UK ships, Britain vows to retaliate in a fresh Brexit tussle. BOE rate hike calls renew on reduced bond issuance in Budget 2021. US GDP awaited.
Gold: Risks appear skewed to the upside heading into ECB, US GDP
Gold price looks north while near $1800, with eyes on ECB, US Q3 GDP. The precious metal keeps an eye on Treasury yields while the USD clings to recovery gains. Gold teases descending triangle on the 4H chart.
Litecoin price to make a pitstop at $163 before LTC triggers 40% bull rally
Litecoin price failed to sustain its ascent that began on September 30. This inability of the buyers led to a crash on September 27. While this descent might continue, it will set the stage for a new leg up. A bounce from this barrier could kick-start a new rally to $232.94.
European Central Bank Preview: Finally, some action, but no hopes for the EUR Premium
The European Central Bank will announce its decision on Monetary Policy on Thursday, October 28. The central bank is widely anticipated to keep policy rates unchanged. Market participants are hoping for tapering hints starting as soon as next year.