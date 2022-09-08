EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is correcting after a bounce off a strong support area. It is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.9995, followed by falling to 0.9775. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0075, which will mean further growth to 1.0165.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the upper border of the bearish channel, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. Another test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1720.00 is expected, followed by a decline to 1655.00. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1735.00, which will entail further growth to 1775.00. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle pattern and securing under 1685.00.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6810 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6545. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6940, which will entail further growth to 0.7030.