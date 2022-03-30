EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1109; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1045 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1275. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0950. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0865.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1923.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1925.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1835.00. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1950.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1985.00.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7527; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7485 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7695. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7305. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7205. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the rising channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7595.