EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.2227; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2195 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2355. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2155. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2065.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1915.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1900.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1970.00. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1865.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1825.00.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7739; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7750 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7625. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7905.