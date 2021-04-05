EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is trading at 1.1748 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.1765 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1625. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1855, which will entail further growth to 1.1945.The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle and securing under 1.1685.
XAG/USD, “Silver vs US Dollar”
Silver is trading at 24.65 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 24.80 is expected, followed by falling to 23.25. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and closing above 25.65, which will entail further growth to 26.55.The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the ascending channel and securing under 24.35.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The currency pair is trading at 76.41 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 76.15 is expected, followed by growth to 78.45. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 74.15, which will entail further falling to 73.25.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750 as the US dollar holds the higher ground despite the upbeat market mood. Strong US jobs data and rising Fed rate hike expectations push the Treasury yields higher, weighing on the spot. US ISM Services PMI awaited amid light trading.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3800 amid lackluster Easter Monday trading. UK’s vaccine optimism battles the US dollar strength. The UK completed jabbing 10% population, as PM Johnson's next steps out of the lockdown awaited alongside the US services PMI data.
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields, Friday’s upbeat NFP report undermined the buck. The risk-on mood further dented demand for the safe-haven commodity.
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.