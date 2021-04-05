EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1.1748 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.1765 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1625. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1855, which will entail further growth to 1.1945.The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle and securing under 1.1685.

XAG/USD, “Silver vs US Dollar”

Silver is trading at 24.65 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 24.80 is expected, followed by falling to 23.25. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and closing above 25.65, which will entail further growth to 26.55.The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the ascending channel and securing under 24.35.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The currency pair is trading at 76.41 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 76.15 is expected, followed by growth to 78.45. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 74.15, which will entail further falling to 73.25.