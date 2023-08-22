Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0935 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0745. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0985, which will mean further growth to 1.1075.

XAG/USD, “Silver vs US Dollar”

Silver has left the boundaries of a long-term descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 22.90 is expected, followed by a rise to 24.35. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 22.30, which will mean a further decline to 21.35.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is correcting within a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5965 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5735. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6045, which will mean further growth to 0.6135.