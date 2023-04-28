Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has rebounded from the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0985 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1145. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0945, which will mean further falling to 1.0855. The growth, meanwhile, can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the Triangle pattern and securing above 1.1075.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has left the borders of a descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 134.15 is expected, followed by growth to 137.25. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 133.25, which will mean further falling to 132.35.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3590 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3745. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3405, which will mean further falling to 1.3310.