EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has rebounded from the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0985 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1145. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0945, which will mean further falling to 1.0855. The growth, meanwhile, can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the Triangle pattern and securing above 1.1075.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has left the borders of a descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 134.15 is expected, followed by growth to 137.25. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 133.25, which will mean further falling to 132.35.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3590 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3745. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3405, which will mean further falling to 1.3310.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
