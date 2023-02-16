Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is correcting inside the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0715 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0525. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0875, which will mean further growth to 1.0965. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle pattern and securing under 1.0625.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line of the Cloud at 133.05 is expected, followed by growth to 136.55. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 130.25, which will mean further falling to 129.35.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6325 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6135. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6420, which will mean further growth to 0.6515.