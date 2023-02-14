Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has pushed off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0755 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0505. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0875, which will mean further growth to 1.0965.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 131.15 is expected, followed by growth to 135.05. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 130.25, which will mean further falling to 129.35.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is correcting by the Head and Shoulders pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6365 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6175. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6420, which will mean further growth to 0.6515. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Head and Shoulders pattern and securing under 0.6265.