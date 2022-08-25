EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is rebounding from Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the bullish channel’s upside border at 1.0040 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9780. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0165. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.0250. To confirm a further downtrend, the price must break the bullish channel’s downside border and fix below 0.9985.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 133.25 and then resume moving upwards to reach 140.35. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 133.45. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 132.55. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the bearish channel’s upside border and fix above 137.45.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD has fixed below the support area. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6235 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6035. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6355. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6445. To confirm a further downtrend, the price must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 0.6135.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
