EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is growing inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0595 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0870. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0535, which will mean further falling to 1.0445.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 132.15 is expected, followed by falling to 127.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 135.55, which will mean further growth to 136.45.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the support line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2165 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1835. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2335, which will mean further growth to 1.2425.