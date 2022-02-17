EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1355; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1375 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1185. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1445. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1535. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.1245.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is trading at 115.30; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 115.20 and then resume moving upwards to reach 117.05. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 114.45. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 113.65. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 115.95.
EUR/GBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”
EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8362; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.8375 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8270. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.8425. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.8515. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.8330.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1360 as investors remain sidelined
EUR/USD spent the day in a narrow range around 1.1350/60 on Thursday with investors staying focused on geopolitical headlines and ignoring US data releases.
GBP/USD skids from 1.3630 as investors shift to defensives amid the geopolitical tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attracted some offers in the US session around 1.3630, as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine renew after the shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Moscow rebels across a ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.
Gold: Bulls challenged bears to print fresh cycle highs
The price of gold rallied on Thursday and was coming to a close near the highs of the day of $1,901 at $1,898, ending up over 1.54%. The uncertainty surrounding the Russian NATO crisis over Ukraine appears to be generating solid demand for gold as a haven.
Axie Infinity price action indecisive, AXS at risk of a 20% drop
Axie Infinity price has been an exercise in frustration for bulls and bears. Multiple bearish continuation setup and bullish reversal opportunities have developed, with neither side willing or able to capitalize on any move. That activity is expected to continue.
Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium
Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for an examination of the policy linkage between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.