EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1329; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1310 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1400. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1285. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1195. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 1.1350. This movement may lead to the start of the Triangle pattern materialization.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is trading at 114.38; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 114.25 and then resume moving upwards to reach 115.15. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 113.75. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 111.95. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the rising channel’s upside border and fix above 114.65.
EUR/GBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”
EURGBP is trading at 0.8453; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.8480 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8365. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.8545. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.8635.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate intraday losses around 1.1330, down 0.05% during early Friday. The major currency pair snapped three-day advances the previous day but closed with minor losses.
GBP/USD: Bears are moving in and eye the daily Fibos
GBP/USD pauses three-day uptrend to consolidate recent gains inside a choppy range. France to extend Brexit fights over fishing licences to 2022, BCC conveyed Brexit woes for UK firms. GBP/USD bears are taking control from weekly resistance.
Gold: Acceptance above 200-DMA/$1,800 mark favours the bulls
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday and finished in the positive territory for the second successive day amid relatively thin liquidity conditions ahead of the year-end holidays. The uptick was sponsored by subdued US dollar demand.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.