EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0970 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1105. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.0855, which will mean a further decline to 1.0765.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is declining aggressively within a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 140.15 is expected, followed by a decline to 137.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 143.05, which will mean further growth to 144.00.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has breached the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6680 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6855. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6625, which will mean a further decline to 0.6535.
