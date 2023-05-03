Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the upper border of the Cloud. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways market. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.1005 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1160. A signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the support area. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0965, which will mean further falling to 1.0875. The growth, on the other hand, can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel of correction and securing above 1.1065.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting inside the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 135.35 is expected, followed by growth to 139.75. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 133.75, which will mean further falling to 132.85.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways market. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6680 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6565. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6715, which will mean further growth to 0.6805. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6625.