EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
In the monthly chart, EURUSD is testing the descending channel’s downside border; after updating last March’s low, the asset has broken the downside border of a Triangle pattern and may later return to the pattern’s broken border at 1.0845. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.0665 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0445. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0875. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.0965.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is correcting within the bearish channel. The instrument is currently moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 127.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 130.75. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 126.65. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 125.75. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 128.95.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen; bears have broken the downside border of a “5-0” pattern. As a rule, the asset continues falling towards the correctional level of 88.6% after such a breakout, that’s why the closest downside target is at 0.7045. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7185 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6920. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7365. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7455.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
