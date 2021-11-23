EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1238; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1280 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1085. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1435. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1525.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 115.03; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 114.50 and then resume moving upwards to reach 116.20. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 113.40. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 112.45.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7219; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7255 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7140. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7360. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7445.