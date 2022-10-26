EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is getting ready to break through the resistance level. The pair is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line is expected at 0.9920, followed by growth to 1.0125. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9705, which will entail further falling to 0.9610.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair has left the borders of the bullish channel. It is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.9985, followed by falling to 0.9745. Another signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0065, which will mean further growth to 1.0155.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.3695, followed by falling to 1.3305. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3855, which will entail further growth to 1.3965.