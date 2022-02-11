EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1371; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1405 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1205. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the downside border of a Double Top reversal pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1445. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1535. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.1325.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is trading at 0.9282; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9230 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9405. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the bullish channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9185. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9090.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3521; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3535 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3335. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3585. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3675. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of a Double Top reversal pattern and fix below 1.3480.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1400 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD managed to pull away from the daily low it set at 1.1370 but seems to be struggling to hold above 1.1400. Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly higher following Thursday's decline as investors assess the probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in March.
GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3600 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the positive territory above 1.3550 heading into the weekend as the dollar consolidates daily gains.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.