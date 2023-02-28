EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0635 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0365. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0740, which will mean further growth to 1.0835.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is testing the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.9325 is expected, followed by growth to 0.9525. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9205, which will mean further falling to 0.9105.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is declining in a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6775 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6495. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6955, which will mean further growth to 0.7045.
