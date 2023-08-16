Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0980 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0695. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.1045, which will mean further growth to 1.1135.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3445 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3605. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3310, which will mean a further decline to 1.3215.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1905 is expected, followed by a decline to 1875. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1945, which will mean further growth to 1975.