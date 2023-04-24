Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0965 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1205. A signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0895, which will mean further falling to 1.0795.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3505 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3715. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3355, which will mean further falling to 1.3265.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is growing after a correction. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 134.25 is expected, followed by growth to 136.45. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 132.25, which will mean further falling to 131.35.