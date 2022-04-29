EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has fixed above Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1.0645 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0255. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0810. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.0905.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2660 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2995. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2590. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2495.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 0.9655 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9925. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9405. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9310.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory in positive territory above 1.0500 but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum amid a negative shift in risk mood. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation declined to 5.2% on a yearly basis in March, coming in lower than the market expectation of 5.3%.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2550 as investors assess latest US data
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and fell below 1.2550 in the early American session, erasing a portion of its daily gains. The annual PCE inflation in the US jumped to 6.6% in March from 6.3% in February but the Core PCE declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in the same period.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,900
Gold lost its traction and started to pull away from the daily high it set at $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day after the mixed PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.