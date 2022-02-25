EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1204; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1285 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1005. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1415. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1505.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is trading at 1.2790; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2775 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2935. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2715. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2605.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is trading at 0.9235; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9215 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9335. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9165. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9075. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.9295.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD regains the 1.1200 level as mood improves
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1240, as demand for the greenback receded and stocks bounced. Market players maintain their eyes on Russia-Ukraine developments, and tensions continue in the region.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.
BABA bounces off $100 after earnings to close above $108
Alibaba shares dropped all the way to $100 on Thursday after China's biggest ecommerce company released fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top line.