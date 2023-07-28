Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.1030 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0795. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.1175, which will indicate further growth to 1.1260.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD has broken the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3200 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3335. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 1.3135, which will indicate a further decline to 1.3045.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD has left the ascending corrective channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6205 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6025. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6305, which will indicate further growth to 0.6395.