EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1455; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1385 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1615. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1150. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1065. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 1.1500.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is trading at 1.2684; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2625 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2945. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2575. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2480. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.2895.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is trading at 0.6667; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6685 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6485. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6705. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6805. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the bullish channel’s downside border and fix below 0.6620.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends post-ECB gains towards 1.1500 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD braces for the biggest weekly gains since March 2020 with eyes on the US monthly employment data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshes a three-week high to 1.1470, up 0.35% intraday, while heading into the European session.
GBP/USD: UK Politics, Brexit probe bulls near 1.3600, US employment data eyed
GBP/USD retreats from intraday high, stays firmer for the sixth consecutive day around fortnight top. Fears of UK PM Johnson’s sacking, German official’s warning to Britain and Northern Ireland’s halt to Brexit checks probe bulls.
Gold nears the wall of resistance at $1,810 ahead of US NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) returns to the buyer’s plate, after a brief disappearance, as upbeat equities join the US dollar south-run to keep the yellow metal above $1,800. Also contributing to the metal’s bullish bias is the rush towards risk-safety amid inflation fears, flagged recently by the ECB and the BOE.
Decentraland price eyes liquidity above $3 as MANA bulls comeback
Decentraland price looks ready for a quick run-up after it flipped a crucial hurdle into a foothold. Investors can expect MANA to continue this rally until it faces another stiff hurdle.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Win-win-win for the dollar? Low expectations, weak greenback point higher Premium
Has the US economy ground to a halt? That is the impression from the recent jitters in stock markets, the dollar's decline – and potentially the upcoming NFP report from January. It could be an inflection point for the greenback.