EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1826; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1845 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1685. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1945. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2035.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is trading at 1.2461; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2425 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2685. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2325. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2245.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3802; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3815 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3575. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the bearish channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3905. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3995.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD bears are put to test above 1.1800 heading into Wednesday’s European open. The currency pair prints a three-day downtrend as risk appetite sours and puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, as all eyes remain on the key Fed meeting minutes.
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3800 amid risk-aversion. The US dollar stands resilient to disappointing ISM data, ahead of FOMC minutes. Sterling looks for some support on the reopening optimism.
Gold prices gained some traction on Wednesday amid risk-off trade in the global equity market. XAU/USD traded near the $1.800 mark, supported by a drop in the US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark yields fell to their lowest in more than three months.
SafeMoon price bounced off $0.00000295 support floor on July 2 but failed to pull through, which led to a brief decline below it. A quick recovery above the same barrier indicates a show of strength, suggesting further upswing is likely.
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.