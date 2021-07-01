EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1839; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1860 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1695. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2025. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2115.
USDCAD is trading at 1.2402; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2360 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2595. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2265. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2175. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 1.2455.
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3810; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3835 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3685. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the bearish channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3905. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4005.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1850 on ongoing dollar strength
EUR/USD stays heavy for the fourth consecutive day around 1.1850 amid ongoing dollar strength, underpinned by Fed hawkishness and upbeat US data. Concerns about the virus and manufacturing PMIs are in focus.
GBP/USD on the defensive above 1.3800 ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, down on the day. Dollar strength and concerns about the Delta variant are weighing on the pair. BOE Gov. Bailey is set to speak later on. Manufacturing PMIs on both sides of the Atlantic are eyed.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
Shiba Inu price might ride Bitcoin adoption wave and rally 45% soon
Shiba Inu price has shown a massive performance since June 8. Although SHIB rides hype waves, it has reacted well to Bitcoin news and might continue to do so.
What does the OPEC meeting mean for oil?
It's a huge week for energy markets, with an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could determine whether oil prices keep rallying or cool off. The market reaction will depend on the size of any production increase.