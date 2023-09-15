EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is correcting after a strong decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0680 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0565. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0710, which will mean further growth to 1.0805.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3545 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3365. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3625, which will mean further growth to 1.3705.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is testing the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6445 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6575. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6380, which will mean a further decline to 0.6290.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold extends gains toward $1,920, focus on US economic data
Gold price extends gains on the second day, trading higher near $1,920 per troy ounce during the early trading hours of the European session on Friday. The pair is receiving upward support, likely attributed to a slight correction in the USD.
Ethereum celebrates first anniversary of ETH Merge with 99.9% drop in energy usage
The great Ethereum Merge completes its first anniversary today. The network’s energy usage has dropped drastically over the past year since Ethereum’s transition away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.