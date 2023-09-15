Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is correcting after a strong decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0680 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0565. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0710, which will mean further growth to 1.0805.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3545 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3365. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3625, which will mean further growth to 1.3705.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is testing the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6445 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6575. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6380, which will mean a further decline to 0.6290.