Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is testing the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0815 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0665. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0905, which will mean further growth to 1.1005.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD has exited from a correction channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.1.3570 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3765. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3515, which will mean a further decline to 1.3425.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has secured under the lower boundary of a bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6440 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6265. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6505, which will mean further growth to 0.6495.