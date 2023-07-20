EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.1165 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1375. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.1055, which will mean a further decline to 1.0965. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 1.1235.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD has left the boundaries of a bullish corrective channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3165 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2995. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3265, which will mean further growth to 1.3355.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line o the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6795 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6955. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6715, which will mean a further decline to 0.6625.
