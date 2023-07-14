Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.1165 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1365. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.1045, which will mean a further decline to 1.0955.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is testing the broken resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3145 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3005. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3305, which will mean further growth to 1.3405.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is correcting after aggressive growth. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6830 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6970. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6620, which will mean a further decline to 0.6530.