EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0945 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1165. A signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0880, which will mean further falling to 1.0785.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD has secured above the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3410 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3655. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3345, which will mean further falling to 1.3255.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is correcting in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6705 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6835. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6670, which will mean further falling to 0.6575.