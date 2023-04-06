Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0855 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1085. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0775, which will mean further falling to 1.0685.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3505 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3325. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3640, which will mean further growth to 1.3735. The decline, on the other hand, can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.3435.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6685 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6795. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6655, which will mean further falling to 0.6565. The scenario of the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.6725.