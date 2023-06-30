Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has left the borders of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0900 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0660. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.0950, which will mean further growth to 1.1045.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6125 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5955. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6205, which will mean further growth to 0.6305.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is rebounding from the lower border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1910 is expected, followed by a decline to 1865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1945, which will mean further growth to 1975.