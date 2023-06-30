EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has left the borders of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0900 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0660. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.0950, which will mean further growth to 1.1045.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6125 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5955. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6205, which will mean further growth to 0.6305.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is rebounding from the lower border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1910 is expected, followed by a decline to 1865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1945, which will mean further growth to 1975.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0850 on Friday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the annual HICP inflation declined to 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May, making it difficult for the Euro to find demand. Focus shifts to US PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600, upside potential seems limited
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on Friday and draws support from subdued USD price action. The BoE’s aggressive rate hike fueled recession fears and could act as a headwind for the GBP. The hawkish Fed should limit the USD losses and cap the pair ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
Gold drops to $1,900, eyes multi-month low ahead of US inflation data
Gold price meets with a fresh supply on the last day of the week and extends its steady intraday descent through the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,900 round-figure mark, down nearly 0.40% for the day.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin supports tokens hit by SEC crackdown
Ethereum ranks among the few cryptocurrencies that the SEC left out of its list of securities. While many in the crypto community consider it a “win” for Ethereum, co-founder Vitalik Buterin does not envision such a victory.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Headline measure to slow down, core price pressures expected to pick up
Eurostat is set to release key Eurozone inflation data today. Headline annual inflation is seen softening to 5.6%, Core figure is likely to rebound. Eurozone HICP could have a significant impact on the ECB rates outlook and the Euro.