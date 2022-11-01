EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9885 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0245. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9745, which will mean further falling to 0.9655. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.9965.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is getting ready to break through the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.5820 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6045. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5640, which will mean further falling to 0.5545. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the bullish channel and securing above 0.5895.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair is declining by the signal of a bullish 5-0 pattern. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0005 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9805. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0065, which will mean further growth to 1.0155. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9955.