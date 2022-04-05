EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border at 1.0971; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1055 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0780. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1120. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1205. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.0930.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is testing the resistance level at 0.6939 for the third time; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6955 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7095. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6865. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6775. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the upside border of the Triangle pattern and fix above 0.6995.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9258; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9275 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9140. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9335. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9425. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the downside border of the Wedge pattern and fix below 0.9230.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.1000
Following Monday's steep decline, EUR/USD continues to fluctuate below 1.1000 on Tuesday as investors await Fedspeak and the US ISM Services PMI for March. The shared currency struggles to find demand on heightened concerns over the eurozone economy slipping into recession amid a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is rising resilience above the 1.3100 mark, attracting some buying despite the sustained US dollar demand. A cautious market mood amid the heightening tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine could cap the advance in the risk-sensitive GBP ahead of the UK and US Services PMIs.
Gold trades with modest losses, downside remains cushioned
Gold price attempts a bounce amid a mixed market mood, uptick in US Treasury yields. West to punish Russia while the DXY holds its recent advances ahead of ISM Services PMI.
How Ethereum price can enter buy zone before exploding to $10,000
Ethereum price shows signs of moving higher after crossing above a crucial resistance barrier. On-chain metrics also reveal a bullish outlook, adding credence to the technical standpoint.
GGPI soars on Hertz partnership deal
Gores Guggenheim stock soared on Monday as news of a partnership deal with Hertz broke. GGPI soared up to $13.30 before falling back a bit by the close, but it still gained nearly 12% on the day.