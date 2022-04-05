EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border at 1.0971; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1055 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0780. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1120. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1205. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.0930.

EURUSD

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is testing the resistance level at 0.6939 for the third time; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6955 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7095. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6865. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6775. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the upside border of the Triangle pattern and fix above 0.6995.

NZDUSD

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9258; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9275 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9140. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9335. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9425. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the downside border of the Wedge pattern and fix below 0.9230.

USDCHF

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.1000

EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.1000

Following Monday's steep decline, EUR/USD continues to fluctuate below 1.1000 on Tuesday as investors await Fedspeak and the US ISM Services PMI for March. The shared currency struggles to find demand on heightened concerns over the eurozone economy slipping into recession amid a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.3100 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD rises above 1.3100 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD is rising resilience above the 1.3100 mark, attracting some buying despite the sustained US dollar demand. A cautious market mood amid the heightening tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine could cap the advance in the risk-sensitive GBP ahead of the UK and US Services PMIs.

GBP/USD News

Gold trades with modest losses, downside remains cushioned

Gold trades with modest losses, downside remains cushioned

Gold price attempts a bounce amid a mixed market mood, uptick in US Treasury yields. West to punish Russia while the DXY holds its recent advances ahead of ISM Services PMI.

Gold News

How Ethereum price can enter buy zone before exploding to $10,000

How Ethereum price can enter buy zone before exploding to $10,000

Ethereum price shows signs of moving higher after crossing above a crucial resistance barrier. On-chain metrics also reveal a bullish outlook, adding credence to the technical standpoint.

Read more

GGPI soars on Hertz partnership deal

GGPI soars on Hertz partnership deal

Gores Guggenheim stock soared on Monday as news of a partnership deal with Hertz broke. GGPI soared up to $13.30 before falling back a bit by the close, but it still gained nearly 12% on the day.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures