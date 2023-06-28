Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is testing the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0890 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1125. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.0835, which will mean a further decline to 1.0745. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.0985.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6155 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5980. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6225, which will mean further growth to 0.6315.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3215 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3305, which will mean further growth to 1.3395.