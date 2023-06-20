Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has secured under the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0885 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1045. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.0745, which will mean a further decline to 1.0655. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bullish Flag pattern, securing above 1.0945.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6165 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6335. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6095, which will mean a further decline to 0.6005.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is correcting after a rebound from the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3260 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3065. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3385, which will mean further growth to 1.3475.