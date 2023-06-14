Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0745 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0905. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.0685, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0595.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6110 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6285. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6015, which will indicate a further decline to 0.5925.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3340 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3165. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3505, which will indicate a further rise to 1.3605.