EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1672; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1715 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1535. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1815. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1905.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6836; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6890 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6735. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7005. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7095.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.2724; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2675 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2845. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2475. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2385.